Paula D. Hicks, 91, of Ventura, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. According to her wishes her body has been cremated. Memorials may be directed to the Hick’s family c/o Jeff Hicks or Melinda Wilson or Galilean Lutheran Church in Paula Hick’s honor.

Paula was born May 13, 1929, in Des Moines, the daughter of Harold and Ethel (Jensen) Marcusen. She graduated from North High School, in Des Moines. She attended Iowa State University graduating in 1949 with a teaching degree in Home Economics and Science. Paula married Wayne Hicks on Dec. 28, 1949, in Des Moines. They lived and she taught in various cities including Des Moines, El Paso, Mason City, Kansas City, and Omaha. She retired in north Iowa from Clear Lake Schools.

Paula was a member of Galilean Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, where she enjoyed bible studies and volunteering at the church. She also played golf.

Paula is survived by three children, Jeff (Leanne) Hicks, Ventura, Janna McQuinn, Omaha, Neb. and Melinda (Steve “Skeeter”) Wilson, Clear Lake; 10 grandchildren, Josh Hicks, North Liberty, Iowa, Sammy Seiler, Manly, Iowa, Meghan McQuinn, Omaha, Nick McQuinn, Omaha, Carly (Nathan) Wilson, Forest City, Iowa, Walker (Mallory) Wilson, Clear Lake, Ivy (Cameron) Wilson, Clear Lake, Roben Hicks, Omaha, Dorothy Hyland, Chicago, Ill. and Nick Leasure, Clear Lake; and two great-grandchildren.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne (July 18, 2005); and daughter, Debbie Hyland.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.