Paul A. Harthan, 50, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Mercy One North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 20, at First Congregational Church, 923 Buddy Holly Pl., Clear Lake, with Pastor Art Zewert, Chaplain at Mercy One North Iowa Hospice, officiating. Inurnment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, in Thornton.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Memorial contributions may be given in Paul’s name to the local units of Fresenius Dialysis, in Mason City, or to Mercy One North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City.

Paul was born in Mason City on Sept. 21, 1968. He attended Clear Lake High School, Iowa State University and Southern Missouri State University, and studied areas of journalism, English and corporate communications.

Paul worked many years as a member of the management teams for various organizations. Upon his disability, due to kidney disease and dialysis, he worked as an online freelance writer and resume writer for several years. He was particularly known for his sarcastic sense of humor and his amusing abhorrence of poor grammar and improper usage.

Paul is survived by his children, John Harthan, Clear Lake, Luke Harthan, Mason City, Zachary Harthan, Joplin, Mo. and Andrew Harthan, Joplin; brothers, Mark (Karen) Harthan, Clear Lake, and Matthew (Debbie) Harthan, Ventura; sister-in-law, Cindy Dorr-Harthan, Ayrshire, Iowa; and five nephews along with their spouses and children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Lorene (Nicolet) Harthan; and brother, Timothy Harthan.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.