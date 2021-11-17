Patrick R. McChesney, 87, of Clear Lake, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Ward Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Mark Doebel officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, at Ward Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be directed to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, 200 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, Iowa, 52242.

Patrick R. McChesney was born March 22, 1934 in Wapello County, Iowa, son of Rex and Corinne (Stapleton) McChesney. He graduated from the Mason City High School. After high school, he joined the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany with the 899 Tank Battalion. Once Patrick was honorably discharged from the Army, he moved back home and started working for the Iron Workers Local 67. Patrick was united in marriage to Joann (Klein), with whom he raised three children.

Patrick was a member of St. Patricks’ Catholic Church in Clear Lake.

One of Patricks’ greatest joys in life was taking rides and showing his family where he had done work throughout the area. Patrick enjoyed going to his grandchildren’s sporting events, hunting and fishing. He looked forward to the Canada fishing trips that he took with his family every year.

Patrick is survived by two children, Joel (Mary) McChesney, of Cudahy, Wis. and Esther (Terry) Anderson, of Ventura; daughter in-law, Jodie McChesney, of Clear Lake; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

Patrick is preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Corinne McChesney; son, Rex McChesney; and sister, Joyce Ann.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.