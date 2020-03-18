Patricia Noreen Jacobson, 98, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center, in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, where a Scriptural Wake Service will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, is in charge of arrangements.