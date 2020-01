Patricia J. “Pat” Larsen, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.

A visitation to celebrate Pat’s life will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N 4th St, Clear Lake.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.