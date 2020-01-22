Patricia A. “Pat” Anderson, 89, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, Iowa. She lived most of her life in Clear Lake and moved to Des Moines in the fall of 2016 to be close to her son, Rick’s, family.

According to Pat’s wishes, a Celebration of Life service will be held in the spring. Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Pat’s name to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Pat was the daughter of Michael and Estella (Webner) Kinsella, born on May 1, 1930 in Mason City. She received her education from Ventura High School, graduating with the class of 1948.

On July 18, 1948 Pat was united in marriage to Robert Anderson, affectionally known as Bing, in Ventura. Together the couple was blessed with 43 years of marriage and four sons before his death in August of 1991. In her last days she spoke of her husband who she loved and missed dearly. She recalled her morning wedding, the gladiolas that decorated the church and a reception with so many people her father feared they would run out of food for their guests.

For many years, Pat was employed by Franklin General Hospital where she worked as a technician. Pat found pleasure in socializing, and in her free time she enjoyed gathering with her friends from various clubs and groups in Clear Lake. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.

Those grateful for sharing in her life are her children, Rickey (Lisa) Anderson, Gregory Anderson, and Scott (Nancy) Anderson; grandchildren, Mike, Jon, Robyn, Marie, Kylie, Bing, Finn, Shaun, Heather, Natalie, Holly; and great-grandchildren Luca, Valentina, Lola, Leo, Noah, Michael and Jett.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; son, Mark; brother, Michael; and grandson, Nathan.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.