Patricia A. Cunningham

Patricia Ann Cunningham, 83, of Rochester, Minn., formerly of Clear Lake, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Green Prairie Rehab, in Plainview, Minn.

Per her wishes, her body has been cremated.

In her honor, Patricia’s family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at the Lakeview Community Center, 10 N. Lake View Dr., Clear Lake.

In lieu of flowers or contribution, please consider making a donation to the Mercy Hospital Cancer Center, in Mason City, in memory of her time spent caring for patients there. http://mercynorthiowa.com/ways-to-give.

Patricia Ann Roggemann was born July 26, 1935 in Rockwell, Iowa, the daughter of Emil and Sigrid Albertine (Jorgenson) Roggemann. She attended and graduated Rockwell High School, continuing her education at NIACC. She became a phlebotomist working at Mercy Medical Center at the Cancer Center.

Patricia married the love of her life, Nicholas Cunningham, on Dec. 10, 1953, in Sheffield. To this union three children were born, Patrick, Denise and James.

In her free time, Patricia enjoyed music, traveling, sports, and her Red Hat Ladies Club.

Patricia is survived by her children, Patrick (Jan) Dean Cunningham, Denise (Ross) Lynn Riebe, and James (Julie) Russell Cunningham; her grandchildren, Stephanie, Michelle, Ashley, Abby and Nick; five great-grandchildren; and her sister, Marilyn (Ronnie) Engebretson; as well as many other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Cunningham; her parents, Emil and Sigrid Albertine (Jorgenson) Roggemann; and her siblings, Emil “Bud” (Sharon) Roggemann and Karen Meyer.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.