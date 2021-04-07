Passerby helps driver escape

A rollover accident near the intersection of 300th Street and Lark Avenue sent a North Iowa woman to the hospital Monday, April 5.

At 11:39 a.m. the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a rollover accident. The vehicle was on fire and a subject was trapped inside, a press release from the sheriff’s office stated.

Donna Rench, 61, of Manly was traveling east on 300th Street when her 2005 Ford F-150 entered the north ditch and began to roll.

Rench was trapped inside the vehicle, but a passerby was able to help her get out.

Mason City Fire Medics transported Rench to MercyOne North Iowa.

Assisting at the scene were the Iowa State Patrol, Mason City Fire Department, Mason City Fire Medics and Clear Lake Fire Department.

The accident remains under investigation with charges pending.