Parking lot projects nearing completion

Crews are putting the finishing touches on parking lot improvements at City Hall and the Clear Lake Senior Center this week. Permeable concrete pavers have been integrated into the lots to help the watershed. The sediment and pollutants collected help water to continue to infiltrate correctly. Clear Lake utilizes a paver vacuum attachment on its large vac-truck. The tool effectively removes captured dirt and pollution from the paver areas before it can reach the lake.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.