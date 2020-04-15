Park closure provides time for playground equipment replacement

While closed, a major piece of playground equipment at City Park is being replaced. - Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

City crews have dismantled and removed the piece of playground equipment in the upper northeast section of City Park in preparation for the installation of new playground equipment later this spring or summer.

According to Parks Department Director Randy Miller, the “upper” playground equipment was installed more than 22 years ago and had been recommended for replacement by the City’s insurance carrier. The cyclone slide feature on the piece of equipment had been damaged, and the cost to replace that component alone represented more than half the cost of purchasing an entirely new piece of playground equipment.

“The average lifespan for a modern piece of playground equipment is 20 years, and considering the volume of use this piece of equipment has seen in City Park, it has definitely served the community well,” said Miller.

As a reminder, due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions implemented by Governor Kim Reynolds, all playground equipment is currently closed for use by the public.