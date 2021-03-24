Pandemic presents unique first year for Clear Lake medical clinic

(Above) After 53 long weeks Beth Ann Schumacher was able to touch her husband, Mark, as visitor restrictions were lifted at Oakwood Care Center on March 12.-Photo courtesy of Schumacher family.

by Marianne Gasaway

The challenge of launching a new business is always great, but opening your door just as a pandemic shut the world down took some planning, flexibility and teamwork.

Dr. John Brady, DO, and staff at Waypoint Medical in Clear Lake are marking their first year on April 1.

As difficult as the timing may have been, advance planning for a state-of-the-art medical office placed Dr. Brady, a Clear Lake native, and staff in a perfect position to be able to handle unusual circumstances.

Even before it became the preferred method for a medical appointment in 2020, Brady had planned to offer tele-medicine at Waypoint Medical.

“The fact that we had it when we opened helped us, as well as the capability for testing,” said Brady.

Waypoint Medical was among the first to be able to administer a COVID test and send it to a lab for processing.

Brady said he is now seeing the majority of his patients in person, but believes tele-med is here to stay. Those experiencing any type of respiratory problems are directed to tele-med with Brady first. Following a negative COVID test, an office visit is scheduled.

Ease of scheduling is another feature Brady says has been popular. Appointments can be scheduled online anytime without needing to contact the Waypoint Medical office. Business hours are also extended beyond the typical 9 to 5 and include Saturdays.

“I have been an ER (emergency room) and urgent care practitioner, as an independent family practitioner I want to make care available when people need it. I will never not see a patient,” said Brady.

Brady and staff are awaiting expanded availability of COVID-19 vaccines and have the capability to store 3,000 refrigerated dos-