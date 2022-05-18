Pamela S. Jaben

On May 12, 2022, Pamela Sue (German) Jaben, age 70, passed away in her North Liberty home surrounded by family after a prolonged illness.

Pam was blessed with a beautiful extended and blended family. She is survived by her beloved husband, Keith A. Jaben, of North Liberty; her daughters, Kara (Foehrkolb) Godwin (Chris) and Kelley Foehrkolb; stepson, Daniel Jaben (Shannon Bruns). As a grandmother, she was a beacon of life lessons, stories, and creativity for Rosemary (16) and Eloise (12) Godwin; and Anna (14), Ben (11), Emily (11), Claire (9), and Ellie (9) Bruns.

Pam was a curator of family moments and memories. She was never happier than during gatherings with her mother, Marlene German, and her brothers and in-laws, Tom (Mary) German, David (Penny Morrison) German, and Randy (Michelle Garfinkel) German. She was a doting aunt to Allison (Rick) Clark (Casey, Evelyn), Adrienne (Chris) Reese (Dylan, Lillian), Michelle German, Lindsay (Brock) Toll (Tanner, Brody), Matt (Nicole) German (Addisyn, Lemon, Leia), and Andy (Morgan) German, and Godmother to many.

Pam grew up in Rock Island, Ill. and graduated from Alleman High School in 1969. But her Nebraska roots were the foundation of her values and faith. She was born on July 11, 1951 in Columbus, Neb. to Marlene (predeceased October 2017, Bettendorf/Des Moines) and Ralph German (predeceased March 1979). She was preceded in death by treasured grandparents, Carl and Mabel Bachman, and Victor and Elizabeth German. She grew up cherishing trips to the Bachman family farm and wonderful relationships with numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles who loved her deeply. She is survived by her aunts, Marian Marty and Betty Bachman, and uncle, Marvin (Marylin) Bachman.

In her marriage to Keith on Nov. 29, 1996, Pam inherited a wonderful extended family including her mother-in-law, Rae Jaben, Atlanta, Ga.); and siblings-in-law, Cheryl (Eddie) Feintech, Jan (Joab Eichenberg-Eilon) Jaben-Eilon, Darla Jaben, Bruce (Galina) Jaben, Cynthia Gayle, and Teri (Louise) Ohrenstein (predeceased).

Pam loved her life and many friends in Clear Lake. She was a dedicated and warm colleague at the Mirror-Reporter, Yelland and Hanes, Triad Realty, and the Clear Lake Police Department. From 1999 to 2010, she was the Executive Director at the Greater Mason City Area Board of Realtors. Pam was a devoted member of Galilean Lutheran Church for 28 years where she met Keith, served on the council, taught Sunday School/VBS, managed the bulletin/communications, kept the calendar, supported theater productions, and most importantly, taught her daughters how to live out their faith and build a community. After moving to North Liberty in 2010, Pam was the Executive Director at the Iowa City Area Board of Realtors until her retirement in 2016.

With exceptional artistry, Pam shared her love with friends and relatives through hundreds of homemade greeting cards. In moments of celebration, sorrow, and simple everyday encouragement, Pam’s ministry arrived in the mail, a reminder of her thoughts, prayers, and positive presence in so many lives.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Galilean Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, on May 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. All are welcome and invited to wear spring colors in honor of Pam’s warm spirit and positivity. A second celebration will take place in Creston, Neb. on May 28, followed by a private interment.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Ewalu in Strawberry Point, Iowa (www.ewalu.org/make-a-gift/), a special place that Pam and her family cherish.

Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, in Iowa City, is handling arrangements.