Pamela K. Patterson

Pamela Kay (Watts) Patterson passed away on Feb. 22, 2020 after a brave four-year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family.

Services will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, in Lakeville, Minn. on Thursday, March 5, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A light lunch will be served following the church service. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

Pamela was born on October 11, 1949, in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Ronald and Jean Watts. Pam attended school in Clear Lake and nursing school at North Iowa Area Community College, in Mason City. She was an Ophthalmic Technician at the University of Minnesota Eye Clinic before retiring in 2015.

She was a thoughtful, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece and friend. Everyone who knew her loved her for her spirit, kindness, empathy and caring ways.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ron and Jean; and her brother, Mike Watts.

She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Mike; three wonderful boys, Adam (Michelle), Tyler and Dylan.; grandchildren, Gwen and Oliver; sister, Jennifer (Watts) Rocks; brother, Bradley and his children, Leah and Cohen Watts. She also has many friends and extended relatives who will miss her greatly.