Pamela J. Green

Pamela Jean Green, 72, of Mason City, formerly of Clear Lake, passed away at home surrounded by her family after a long illness.

Services will be held at a later date.

Pam was born April 13, 1947, in Mason City, Iowa, daughter of John and Lorene (Jansen) Ketchum.

Pam married Wilmer “Willy” Green, the love of her life, on July 17, 1965, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The majority of their life together was spent in Mason City and Clear Lake.

Pam loved working with children ...her favorite jobs were working in the children’s department of the Clear Lake Public Library, and as a para in the Mason City school system. Through the years, she most enjoyed being active in the Catholic Church. Attending weekly Mass was a highlight of her week. Pam was also always thrilled to be present at her children’s and grandchildren’s countless activities.

Those left to cherish memories of Pam are her husband, Willy; children, Amy (Chris) Palmer, of Clive, Iowa, Mindy (Tom) Gerleman, of Rockford, Iowa, Matt Green, of Pekin, Ill.; grandchildren, Sarah Palmer, of Seattle, Wash., Adam Palmer, of Des Moines, Iowa, Ethan Pals (friend, Brittany Wurtzel), of Mason City, Elizabeth, Olivia, and A.J. Green, of Baton Rouge, La., David Green, of Pekin; great- grandchild, Bodhi Palmer, of Seattle; sisters, Karon Ulrich, of Lakeville, Minn., Annette (Doug) Anderson, of Mason City; brother-in law, John (Toni) Green, of Clear Lake; as well as many special nieces and nephews.

Pam is preceded in death by her parents.

She would want to be remembered for her deep faith and great love and devotion to her husband, children and grandchildren. Many people have shared that she was one of the kindest people they’ve known.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, Mason City, was in charge of arrangements.