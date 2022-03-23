Pair of housing developments presented

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake City Council heard early proposals for two housing developments in Clear Lake at an early morning workshop session Tuesday. Both developers approached the Council for assurances the City would participate in costs associated with preparing the sites for building.

City Administrator Scott Flory called the lack of available housing “the number one crisis facing our community” and noted that historically the City has participated financially to some extent.

David Albright, Bill Yohn and the Sukup family, all from Clear Lake, have proposed the extension of North 20th Street to allow for the development of senior housing, apartments, single family homes and twin homes. Sukups own 42 of the 71 acres targeted for development, while Yohn owns the remaining 29. Albright, who also resides in Waukee, Iowa, is the registered agent for Concept Homes LLC.

Albright explained development west of North 20th Street would include multi-family properties, including apartments, senior housing and two-story townhomes. Those east of North 20th would be single family lots.

The first phase of the development would involve the City extending North 20th Street approximately 1,800 feet. The cost of that work would be negotiated between the City and developers. Streets running east of North 20th Street would be public, while those serving development to the west would be private, Albright explained. The first phase essentially creates a line dividing the Sukup and Yohn properties and each owner would develop at their own pace after the initial work.

The group is asking the city to create a tax increment financing district to facilitate the development of 428 living units.

Developers noted additional infrastructure, including a lift station, will be needed to serve the growing area.

South 8th Street development

Clear Lakers Jon Snow and Andrew Nicholas are considering development of 25.6 acres located just west of South 8th Street at 15th Avenue South. Fifty-four single family lots and 20-multi-family units, including twin homes and multi-story units would be built. Two and one-half acres on the southeast corner of the property would be earmarked for a neighborhood commercial business, such as a convenience mart.

Jacquelyn Arthur, from the Laird Law Firm, presented the concept for development to the Council. She said Snow and Nicholas have reached a conditional purchase agreement and are conducting due diligence regarding the property’s future. Arthur said the current cost of street construction, water, sewer storm sewer, land costs and more make it virtually impossible for developers to offer moderately priced new construction.

The development would likely feature single family homes with a slab on grade priced at $280,000. Those with basements would reach to about $350,000 depending upon whether the basement was finished or unfinished.

“We think that fits a need in the community and will help to free up existing homes,” said Arthur. “But in order to make this work, it takes a partnership with the City.” She added the project is located within existing City limits and does not require infrastructure extension.

“This is the first step in a long journey,” said Flory. “These are projects that fill a great need and check all the boxes. There is a gap now for moderately priced homes, (new construction) priced $350,000 and down.

The Council gave unanimous support to both presentations. More formal discussion of the City partnering with developers will occur at regular City Council meetings.