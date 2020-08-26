Ouverson celebrates 104th birthday Saturday

by Katie Behr

To one Clear Lake resident, the COVID-19 global pandemic is just one more on a list of many trials she has lived through.

On Aug. 29 Ellen Mae Ouverson will celebrate her 104th birthday at Apple Valley Assisted Living in Clear Lake.

Ellen Mae was just a toddler during the Spanish Influenza outbreak, and has since lived through World War I, The Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam Conflict and every event in-between.

Ellen Mae was the fourth child born to a farm family and spent her young years enjoying life on the farm started by her uncle.

“I was a daddy’s girl,” she reminisced. Things have changed a bit since her farm days where her work was in the home. “Now the women work just as hard as the men, they drive tractors and everything!”

She also recalls buying a new pair of shoes for $2.98. “Now look at the price!” she exclaimed.

In her school days, Ellen Mae says it was “love at first sight” when she first set eyes on her high school sweetheart at a basketball tournament in Mason City. She cherished 63 years of married life with Leonard “Ding” Ouverson. The couple was blessed with two children, Jay (Marty) Ouverson, deceased, and Dianne (Marlin) Miller. Ellen Mae has had the joy of meeting six generations of children and grandchildren. She has three grandsons, 15 great-grandchildren, 27 great-great-grandchildren, and three great-great-great-grandchildren.

Ellen Mae enjoys cardinals, crocheting, and baseball - especially the Twins.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Ellen