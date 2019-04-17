Osage edges Clear Lake girls tennis team, 6-3

Osage edged the Clear Lake girls on the tennis courts Tuesday, April 9. The Green Devils came out on top of a 6-3 score.

Osage captured four of six singles matches.

Maranda Harrison, playing in the number one position for the Lions, was a 10-3 winner. Kara Reineke also posted a 10-3 victory in the number six position. Reineke also teamed with Kaley Meyer for a 10-3 win in doubles.

Singles

Maranda Harrison (CL) over Erica Nasstrom, 10-3

Victoria Schwarting (O) over Jessica Theobold, 10-2

Ellie Bobinet (O) over Kaylee Nosbisch, 10-0

Whitney Meek (O) over Stephanie Penning, 10-0

Amanda Scheussler (O) over Kaley Meyer, 10-7

Kara Reineke (CL) over Grace Mallory, 10-3

Doubles

Nasstrom/Bobinet (O) over Harrison/Nosbisch, 8-3

Meek/Schwarting (O) over Theobold/Penning, 8-2

Meyer/Reineke (CL) over Scheussler/Mallory, 10-3

Mason City 8, CL 1

Singles

Bailey VanDusseldorp (MC) over Harrison, 2-0

Lauren Andrews (MC) over Theobold, 2-0

Eden Lewerke (MC) over Nosbisch, 2-0

Emma Yaramadi (MC) over Penning, 2-0

Tiegan Barkema (MC) over Meyer, 2-0

Marissa Pope (MC) over Reineke, 2-0

Doubles, MC 2, CL 1

Names not available