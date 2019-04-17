Osage edges Clear Lake girls tennis team, 6-3

Osage edged the Clear Lake girls on the tennis courts Tuesday, April 9. The Green Devils came out on top of a 6-3 score.
Osage captured four of six singles matches.
Maranda Harrison, playing in the number one position for the Lions, was a 10-3 winner. Kara Reineke also posted a 10-3 victory in the number six position. Reineke also teamed with Kaley Meyer for a 10-3 win in doubles.
Singles
Maranda Harrison (CL) over Erica Nasstrom, 10-3
Victoria Schwarting (O) over Jessica Theobold, 10-2
Ellie Bobinet (O) over Kaylee Nosbisch, 10-0
Whitney Meek (O) over Stephanie Penning, 10-0
Amanda Scheussler (O) over Kaley Meyer, 10-7
Kara Reineke (CL) over Grace Mallory, 10-3
Doubles
Nasstrom/Bobinet (O) over Harrison/Nosbisch, 8-3
Meek/Schwarting (O) over Theobold/Penning, 8-2
Meyer/Reineke (CL) over Scheussler/Mallory, 10-3
Mason City 8, CL 1
Singles
Bailey VanDusseldorp (MC) over Harrison, 2-0
Lauren Andrews (MC) over Theobold, 2-0
Eden Lewerke (MC) over Nosbisch, 2-0
Emma Yaramadi (MC) over Penning, 2-0
Tiegan Barkema (MC) over Meyer, 2-0
Marissa Pope (MC) over Reineke, 2-0
Doubles, MC 2, CL 1
Names not available