One Vision offers seniors a new place to gather

by Marianne Gasaway

There may be something to the old adage that when one door closes, another opens.

Days after the Clear Lake Senior Center was shuttered, a local entity has stepped up to provide seniors with a place to gather.

Kimberly Boyd said news of the Senior Center’s demise started her thinking. As property manager for the Glen Oaks Community, located on the One Vision (formerly Opportunity Village) campus in Clear Lake, Boyd works with seniors daily. She wondered if her facility might be able to host some of the activities seniors have enjoyed for more than 40 years.

Boyd announced that beginning Monday, Oct. 4, One Vision will offer seniors some options for socialization at its Kinney Lindstrom Center (KLC), 1200 N. 9th St. W.

Mondays, between 9 and 11 a.m., seniors are invited to