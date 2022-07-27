One vehicle crash near Fertile

by Marianne Gasaway

Two people were killed, and another injured, in a crash near Clear Lake Friday night.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Fir Avenue and 330th Street, south of Fertile a vehicle lost control, going in and out of the ditch, before coming to a stop on its side.

Paul Swann, 31, and Cody Keeney, 33, both from Fertile, died as a result from injuries.

Jens Berggren, 31, from Mason City, was transported by air to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Keeney was a 2008 graduate of Clear Lake High School. Swann graduated from Mason City High School. Both men were employed by Dean Snyder Construction, Clear Lake.