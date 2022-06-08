One last act of service for Lioness Club

(Above) Members of the now-disbanded Clear Lake Lioness Club recently presented three framed items and a $600 donation to the Clear Lake Historial Society Museum and Research Center. Pictured are (L-R) Charter member Ruth Jost, Roxanne Leonard, Eileen Taylor, Alice Ruby, Gayle Becker, and Historical Society President Beth Ann Schumacher accepting the donation from club treasurer Marsha Carter.-Reporter photo by Marianne Gasaway.

by Marianne Gasaway

After four decades of service to the community, the Clear Lake Lioness Club has disbanded. In a final act of generosity, club members recently visited the soon-to-open Clear Lake Historical Society Museum and Research Center, 800 1st Ave. S., to donate pieces of club history and make a donation.

“Being a service club, we served the community in many ways,” members ex-