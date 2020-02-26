On to State

(Above) Clear Lake’s Emily Theiss makes this Okoboji ball-handler work hard to move the ball. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake girls are on their way their way to State!

The second ranked Lions (3A) used a complete team effort to pull away from ninth rated Okoboji for a 65-47 victory Saturday in Algona. The game was a physical and mental test for the Lions, who earned a trip to play at State Monday night, March 2. They will take on Davenport Assumption (16-7) in an 8:30 p.m. game.

“I am so proud of these girls on this win tonight. I was impressed with how we defended their All-State guards, who both have scored over 1,000 points — not the girls who were guarding them, but how our whole team executed the defensive game plan,” said Head Coach Bart Smith.

Both teams started the game with some jitters and the scoring was minimal in the opening frame. Three-pointers by Ali Maulsby and Darby Dodd, along with a basket from Julia Merfeld and free throw by Chelsey Holck, had the score tied at 9-9 after one period of play.

Two quick baskets to open the second quarter — a field goal by Holck and three-pointer from Merfeld, lifted the Lions to a 14-9 lead, but the Pioneers were able to stay close thanks to several trips to the foul line. Both teams were in the double bonus early in the second period. Okoboji scored 10 of their 12 second quarter points from the charity stripe.

Clear Lake held a slim 25-21 lead at halftime.

The strength of Clear Lake’s bench was evident in the third quarter and ultimately it was the difference in the game.

A shooting drought to start the third quarter cost the Lions the lead until midway through the period. Emily Theiss came off the bench and caught the Pioneers by surprise. She drove the lane for an uncontested basket and gave her team a 34-32 lead. Holck did the same to make the score 36-32.

But just when it seemed like the Lions were hitting their stride, Darby Dodd fouled out. She went to the bench, where fellow starters Sara Faber and Merfeld were already sitting out with four fouls. The setback did not deter Maulsby and Holck, who each scored to give the Lions a 43-36 edge heading into the final frame.

Vanderploeg picked up her fourth foul minutes into the fourth quarter, but again the Lion reserves didn’t let down. Ainley, Theiss and Holck joined Vanderploeg and Faber for a scoring onslaught that had the Lions outscoring the Pioneers 22-11 in the fourth quarter.

“I was impressed with how we kept our composure in the fourth quarter. Other girls stepped up and everyone is just trusting each other. We’ve got a confident team ready to make a run in Des Moines,” said Coach Smith.