Olivia Kathryn Larson, 23, of Clear Lake, unexpectedly and tragically passed away in Bloomington, Ill., on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. A recording of Olivia’s funeral will be posted on her tribute page at www.colonialchapels.com following the service.

Visitation was held prior to the service at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Olivia was born June 26, 1997, to Bjorn and Mindi (Ward) Larson. She attended elementary and middle school in Wisconsin until the family moved to Clear Lake, Iowa in 2011. Olivia graduated from Clear Lake High School in 2015. While in school, she was active in band, choir and cheer leading. Olivia had an amazing voice and could captivate an audience whenever she sang.

Olivia’s greatest achievement in life came on Jan. 18, 2017, when sweet little Freyja Margaret came into the world. Freyja was Olivia’s world. Little Freyja looks like her mama, has a great sense of humor like her mama, and might be a little sassy like her mama. Olivia and Freyja were two peas in a pod. You could often find the two cleaning, cooking or doing crafts. You could see the amazing bond they shared in all of their selfies, snaps and TikTok videos.

Aside from being a wonderful mother, Olivia was an amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. She was so kind and spirited that one couldn’t help but gravitate towards her positive energy. She will be so deeply missed, but we can all take comfort knowing she was reunited with her father Bjorn, her beloved Granny Pam, Grandpa Mike and Grandpa Bob.

Olivia leaves a family behind who loves her so much and will always make sure Freyja knows how amazing her mother was. Left to cherish many amazing memories are her daughter, Freyja Compton; mother and step-father, Mindi and Bret Swanson; sister, Lizzy Larson and brother, Bernie Larson; grandmother, Sue Patten; uncles, Bobby Patten, Brad Thompson and Aaron Miley; aunts, Tracy Patten, Whitney Ward and Mary Thompson; and cousins, Madison Patten, Carter Patten, Oliver Thompson and Violet Thompson. She also leaves behind many many wonderful friends, extended family in Wisconsin and her loving Basset Hound, Lola.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bjorn Larson; grandparents, Pamela McKiness, Michael McKiness and Bob Patten; great grandparents, Jim and Margaret Fink and Berl and Marjorie Patten.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com