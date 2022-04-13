Old Dominion grows with Clear Lake

(Above) Sean Douglas, manager of sales and service at the new Old Dominion service center located in the new Courtway Park Development Subdivision just east of Interstate 35 off of Highway 122, watches as supervisor Will Trinidad tracks the movement of truck loads of goods shipped from the Clear Lake center. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

by Marianne Gasaway

A growing company has made Clear Lake part of its expanding national network of less-than-truckload (LTL) service centers.

Old Dominion Freight Line has completed construction of a new $15 million, 32-door facility that sits on 9.5 acres at the crossroads of Interstate 35 and Highway 18. Strategically located between Des Moines and Minneapolis, the facility allows Old Dominion Freight Lines to service an area which extends north to Owatonna, Minn., south to Hampton, Iowa, west to Spencer and the Okoboji area, and east to Decorah.

Old Dominion sold its former Mason City location and is now enjoying the larger space and quick access to major thoroughfares. The 1,200 square foot office and 2,600 square foot dock provide both efficiencies and amenities, such as a space where the business can hold lunch and learn sessions with customers, as well as a break room with television service displaying continuous local weather conditions and information to help drivers succeed.

Officials at the Thomasville, N.C. headquarters say they seek out service center locations where there is anticipated future growth and heightened customer demand. The strategic locations reduce shipping time, enhance delivery flexibility, and allow for increased capacity in key metropolitan areas. Sean Douglas, manager of sales and service, identified 3M in Forest City, Winnebago Industries and Boss Tools and Costco at Owatonna as just a few of the North Iowa industries relying upon Old Dominion’s expertise.

“The new facility is great and we are already very busy,” said Douglas.

Typically, the Clear Lake facility will deliver 200,000 to 300,000 pounds of goods each morning and pick up another 150,000 to 200,000 pounds. Douglas explained the hub is busiest between 4 and 8 a.m., as trucks are loaded and sent on their way. Another rush occurs between 4 and 8 p.m., as they return with cargo. The workday is finished be-