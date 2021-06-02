Off and running (swimming and biking)

Clear Lake’s busy summer season got off to a fast start Saturday, as TRI Clear Lake welcomed 550 competitors.

The event was moved to downtown Clear Lake this year to place the community in the center of activity. The swim portion which starts the triathlon was delayed an hour to allow temperatures to warm. Due to the unseasonably cold weather, all athletes swam 500-meters, instead of the Olympic course 1,500 meters.

The swim was followed by biking and running.

Eric Greenley, from Des Moines, was the top overall finish-