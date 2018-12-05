Wilma M. Ades

Wilma Marie Ades, of Clear Lake, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 surrounded by her family.

A celebration of life service was held on Friday, Nov. 30, at the Clear Lake Christian Church.

Wilma is the wife of Carl. They were married, Aug. 29, 1964, in Webster City. To this union four children were born, son, Jerry (Sheila) Ades, Sioux Falls, S.D., and their children, Carter, Dylan, and Brock; daughter, Beth (Mike) Hanson, Lake Mills, and their children, T.J. (Bethany Gentz), Hannah (Dawson Goodrich); son, the late Michael (Jami) Ades, Garner, and their children, Sydney (Holden Fitzgerald), Sadhna (Jaydon Launstien), Samara and great-granddaughter, Saphira; son, Mark (Molly) Ades and very favorite grandbeagle, Maxine, Primghar, Iowa; siblings, Keith (the late Martha) McCollough Webster City, Don (Donna) McCollough, Webster City, Jan Burnett, Denison, Kathy (Randy) Guhl, of Lakeland, Fla.; brother in-law and sister-in-law, Art and Carol Ades, of Mason City; and many special lifelong friends who will carry on her memory.

Wilma was an avid quilter, seamstress, and cook/baker, and fan of anything her children and grandchildren were participating in, from scouting, to athletics, to the musical arts. All those things moms and grandmas are “required” to be a fan of.

Words to describe Wilma came easy - faithful, proud, honest, caring, multi-talented, loyal, opinionated but non-judgemental, caring, patient, compassionate, a collector of special reminders, humble, and baker of “grandma” bread and banana cream pie.

She was currently a passionate volunteer at Clear Lake Christian Church, she worked 25 years with Nelson Petroleum and seven years with Serta, in Clear Lake.

Proceeded in death by son, Mike; parents, William and Bernice McCollough; several brothers-in-laws and sister-in-laws; and aunts and uncles.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.