William Worsley

William “Bill” Worsley, 78, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016 at his home in Clear Lake.

A celebration of Bill’s life was held on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, at the Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dennis Ganz officiating. Military honors were provided by the Clear Lake V.F.W. Private inurnment took place in the Ventura Cemetery, Ventura. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Clear Lake Noon Lions or the Clear Lake Historical Society.

Bill was born Dec. 1, 1937, in Rock Island, Ill., the son of Richard and Martha Belle (Worman) Worsley. He graduated from Ventura High School in 1956 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served for three years, and was honorably discharged in 1959.

Bill was employed by Western Electric (Ma Bell) for 32 years and was retired for one day before returning to work for ATI, retiring again in 2003. In “retirement” he worked part time for Hare Electric. He often remarked that the only thing he could not fix was a broken heart, the crack of dawn and the Kenmore dryer.

He married Maxine Hanson on May 5, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake. They resided in Waterloo, Iowa for 32 years before returning home to Clear Lake. In retirement, he enjoyed being active with the Noon Lion’s Club and the 9:00 Impaired Hearing Coffee Club at the Main Street Deli. He loved spending time in the backyard shed tinkering with his woodworking tools. Hot laps around the Lake were also a favorite past time to look for ducks, geese, deer, turkeys and pelicans.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maxine Worsley; daughters, Jody Worsley (Chris Borey) and granddaughter, Temperance Belle Borey, Des Moines, Iowa and Joleen and husband, Bob Dewald, Knoxville, Tenn.; and granddaughters, Kelly, Lauryn, and Jaynie Dewald; and his brother, Dick (Paula) Worsley, of Fertile, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tommy.

