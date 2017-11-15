William Short

William G. “Bill” Short, 83, of Garner, Iowa, died Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City, Iowa.

William Gale Short, the son of Gilbert and Alice (House) Short, was born Sept. 29, 1934 in Webster City, Iowa. Bill attended and graduated from Webster City High School. After graduation, he served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan. Upon his honorable discharge, he moved to St. Paul, Minn. where he worked for the FAA as an air traffic controller. He later was transferred to the Mason City Airport working in the flight service station until his retirement in 1987.

Bill was married to Rosemarie (Ro) Luedtke. They raised their family on a farm east of Miller until her untimely death in a farm accident in 1976. In 1978, he married Dorothy (Ott) Robbins. Dorothy helped raise Bill’s six children, still at home, and assisted him on the farm. Bill sponsored over 20 Hmong refugees to settle in the U.S. beginning in 1975. In his retirement, Bill and Dorothy moved to Garner and remained active working in a variety of jobs and business ventures. He also was a mentor at the GHV schools for One-On-One Mentoring and enjoyed visiting casinos.

Bill was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, in Miller, where he served on the church council. He also was a member of the Garner VFW and American Legion.

Bill is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of Garner; 12 children, Doug (Sonne) Robbins, of Sioux City, Iowa, Rosie Bodin, of Minneapolis, Minn., Sherry (Jim) Erkel of Central City, Iowa, Ron (Christine) Short, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., Steve Short (Michelle Huang), most recently of Garner, Kandi (Edward) Kotz, of Clear Lake, Mark Short (Carl Ray), of Sebastopol, Calif., Bill (Lori) Short, of Garner, Jeff (Lisa) Short, of Garner, Daniel (Sherry) Short, of North Branch, Minn., Chris (Bobbie) Short, of Mankato, Minn. and Joe (Pat) Short, of Kansas City, Mo.; 17 grandchildren, Kara Kurtz, Shonnie Caniglia, Dan Erkel, Julie Hagee, Matt Erkel, Wesley Kotz, Jason Short, Jen Hoffman, Josh Short, Jessica Short, Jacob Short, Alexis Short, Ryan Short, Abby Madsen, Jeffrey Short, Drew Short and Chelsea Short; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Pat Risetter; a brother, Jimmy (Sally) Crouch; a sister-in-law, Sandy Crouch; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosemarie (Ro); daughter, Cindy; a brother, Dean Crouch; and a sister, Donna Wilaby.

