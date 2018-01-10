William R. Kurtz, age 81, of rural Klemme, Iowa, died, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, Mason City, Iowa, following a valiant and courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at 11 a.m., at the Clear Lake Christian Church, Highway 18, Clear Lake. Visitation is tentatively set from 5-8 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 12, at the church and one hour prior at church on Saturday.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, Iowa, is handling arrangements.