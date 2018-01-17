William R. Kurtz

William “Bill” R. Kurtz, age 81, of rural Klemme, Iowa, died Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, Mason City, surrounded by his family, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at Clear Lake Christian Church, Clear Lake. Pastor Drew Rietjens officiated. Burial was in the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme. Those wishing to express their sympathies through a memorial in Bill’s memory may wish to consider the Clear Lake Christian Church Memorial Fund, Salvation Army of North Iowa, North Iowa Humane Society, or in care of Bill’s family to 120 North 15th Street, Clear Lake, IA., 50428.

William Roger Kurtz, son of William H. and Ruby (Miller) Kurtz, was born on June 21, 1936, on his parents’ farm in Union Township, Cerro Gordo County, Ventura, Iowa. As a young man, he was baptized and confirmed in the old Clear Lake Christian Church. Bill attended Ventura Schools and graduated from Ventura High School with the class of 1955. During his years of school, he played football for the Ventura Vikings and he often reflected that he was “The Line,” due to the fact of his physical stature. He very much enjoyed the competition and camaraderie of the teams.

It was in his early years of life where his love for the farm life blossomed. He learned all about farming by helping his Dad with the farming operations. He worked the fields, drove their Oliver tractors, milked cows, and raised livestock, and he and his sister, Karen, rode their horses.

Bill met his life partner and future wife, LeeAnn Enabnit, in downtown Clear Lake, when they both crossed paths at an outing and this introduction prospered into a life journey as a team for more than 60 years. The two were united in marriage on Bill’s birthday, June 21, 1957, at the old Clear Lake Christian Church. The couple’s union was blessed with four precious daughters, Kim, Kay, Karo and Konnie.

Following their marriage, Bill and LeeAnn farmed full time and raised their daughters on the Kurtz family farm where Bill lived most of his life. The two provided a loving and nurturing home for their girls instilling the values of family, faith, love and a great work ethic in them all. In addition to farming, Bill was a hardworking man who wasn’t afraid to roll up his sleeves for the task at hand. He worked at Allied Mills for several years and then went to work at the Klemme Elevator, where he remained a devoted employee for 29 years. He was very proud of his duties in the pellet mill and the fact that he helped process more than a million bushels of oats during one year.

In addition to working at the elevator, Bill farmed his family farm and raised livestock, with the help of his wife. If you knew Bill, you knew he loved farming and his Oliver tractors, which he collected in large and small sizes. After he retired from the elevator, Bill worked in the pest control business for a few years. Then he drove mail truck to various small towns where he picked up and delivered mail.

Bill truly enjoyed the simple pleasures of life and all the blessings associated with the role of husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa and Brother. He also had a special fondness in his heart for his cousin, Roger Best, who was like a brother to him.

Both Bill and LeeAnn were tremendous supporters and cheerleaders for all of their children and grandchildren’s athletics, concerts, and various other activities. They rarely missed an opportunity to be present no matter what the occasion or event. Bill loved family get-togethers and the special times that came along with them. Though they had not done a lot of traveling, the kids and grandkids reflect back on their trips to visit relatives in Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and the Black Hills.

Anyone who knew Bill also knew that he had a special place in his heart for animals and always had dogs as companions on the farm, many of which were his beloved black labs. Bill loved watching sports and was an ardent Minnesota Vikings fan for most of his life and attended some games at the Metropolitan Stadium.

In addition to work and raising his family, Bill had shared his time, talents, knowledge, and faith through his long membership in the Clear Lake Christian Church, serving for many years as a trustee and deacon. He also shared his energies and time serving on the Cerro Gordo County Ag Committee and was an active and dedicated member of the Klemme Lions Club.

Bill’s memory and legacy will live on in his surviving family including his wife, LeeAnn Kurtz, Klemme; daughters, Kim (Mark) Hinrichsen, Osage, Iowa, Kay (Jo) Kern, Belmond, Iowa, Karo (Scott) Brattrud, Clear Lake, and Konnie (Barry) Chronister, Omaha, Neb.; his sister, Karen Bender, Athens, Ala.; grandchildren, Michael Hinrichsen and Jessie (Brandon) Parcel, all of Osage; Kody Trampel (fiancé, Vanessa Dodds), Klemme, Kasey (Morgan) Trampel, Sibley, Iowa, and Natalee Dippel, Belmond, Iowa; Jenna (Joseph) Wolfe, Sumner, Iowa and Ryan (Heather) Brattrud, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Will Larson (fiancé, Theresa Marthaler), Eagan, Minn. and Nicole (Pete) Kostelnick, Hannibal, Mo.; and five great-grandchildren, Lillian and Eddie Brattrud, Cedar Falls, Jadelyn and Jacob Wolfe, Sumner, and Layna Trampel, Sibley, Iowa; along with nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws; and his special cousin, Roger Best.

Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, was in charge of arrangements.