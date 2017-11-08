William Neuberger

William “Bill” J. Neuberger, Jr., 81, a lifelong Klemme area resident and farmer, died, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient, Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., at the Klemme United Methodist Church.  The Rev. Wayne Bruggeman will be officiating. Burial will be in the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme.  Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 10, from 5-8 p.m., at Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main St., Klemme, and will continue one hour prior to the services at church Saturday.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.

