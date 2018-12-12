William Leschisin, 84, of Clayton, Iowa passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at his home. He was born Feb. 17, 1934 in Vance Creek, Wis., to John and Katherine (Podany) Leschisin. He was married in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Almena on Sept. 1, 1956, to Jane Blechinger, his dance partner and best friend.

Bill loved to hunt, fish and trap, passions that he passed on through the generations. He spent countless hours in the bleachers, pews and other venues supporting his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bill also supported the Packers and the Brewers.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jane Leschisin, of Clayton; six children: Doug (Connie) Leschisin of Eden, S.D., David (Denise) Leschisin of Clayton, Greg (Debbie) Leschisin of Clayton, Brenda (Tom) Grosskreutz of Clear Lake, Beth (Ritchie) Narges of Cumberland and Bonnie (Steve) Karo of Amery; 17 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one sister, Olga Leschisin of New Hope, Minn.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 at St. Ann Catholic Church, Turtle Lake with Father Tom Thompson officiating. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery. Pallbearers are Kevin Grosskreutz, Cory Reindahl, Joe Leschisin and Paul Grosskreutz. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Skinner Funeral Home in Turtle Lake and for one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday at the church.

Skinner Funeral Home of Turtle Lake is serving the family.