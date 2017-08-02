William Kemmerer

William “Dean” Kemmerer 92, of 313 8th Ave. N, Clear Lake, passed away Monday, July 24, 2017, at the Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake, under the care of Hospice of North Iowa.

The family greeted friends on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at the Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, followed by military honors provided by the Clear Lake V.F.W. Honor Guard Post 4868. Following the military honors a time of sharing and lunch was held at Ward-VanSlyke Colonial Chapel. The family suggests memorials to Dean Kemmerer memorial fund.

Dean was born Oct. 8, 1924, in Boone Iowa, the son of Henry Fardenard and Genevieve Treasa (Seiler) Kemmerer. He graduated from Boone High School in 1944. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army, served during World War II, where he served in the 101st Airborne Division as a paratrooper. He was honorably discharged April 20, 1946.

He then went to work for the city of Boone as a police officer and then continued on with the Iowa State Highway Patrol from May of 1950 to June 1960. While serving with the Iowa State Patrol, he was involved in the research and development of Iowa Highway Air Patrol, and then became the first pilot for the Iowa Highway Patrol.

He married Martha Mae “Martie” Erickson, April 14, 1952, in Boone Iowa, and to this union two sons were born, Mark and Kurtis. On Nov. 12, 1960, they purchased Witkes Marina, 485 North Shore Drive, Clear Lake, which they operated for six years as Kemmerer Marine and then relocated to their new location on Highway 18, Clear Lake. He also was an entrepreneur involved in, Kemmerer Trucking, Plastic Molders Limited, and other small businesses.

Dean enjoyed his sporty cars, racing cars, and snowmobiles, and was one of the founders of the Golden Triangle Racing Association and the North Iowa Snowmobile Club. In their free time, they enjoyed traveling in their RV. Dean especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed playing cards with his friends at the Clear Lake V.F.W.

Dean is survived by two sons, Mark (Linda) Kemmerer, Clear Lake, and Kurtis Kemmerer (Vickie), Clear Lake. Two grandchildren, Nichole Larson (Will), Garner, Iowa and Christopher Kemmerer (Kaitlin), North Liberty, Iowa and four great-grandchildren, Max, Gage, Drake and Mia; and his best friends, Don and JoAnn Reed, Clear Lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martie Kemmerer; and a great-granddaughter, Cole Lexus Larson.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel was in charge of arrangements.