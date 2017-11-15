William J. Neuberger

William “Bill” J. Neuberger, Jr., 81, a lifelong Klemme area resident and farmer, died, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient, Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at the Klemme United Methodist Church. The Rev. Wayne Bruggeman officiated. Burial was in the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme.

William John Neuberger, Jr., the son of William James, Sr. and Emma (Christians) Neuberger, was born on the family farm east of Klemme, Ell Township, Hancock County, on June 13, 1936. Over his entire life journey he lived within six miles of his original childhood home.

Bill attended school and graduated from Ventura High School in Ventura, Iowa, with the Class of 1954. As a young person he worked with his father on the farm and eventually made farming his life long vocation. He truly loved to work the land, raise livestock, and very much enjoyed the rewards of his labors. He cherished life on the farm and instilled this love for the land and the animals in the minds of his children.

Bill was united in marriage to Madonna Suntken on Sept. 6, 1957, at the First Reformed Church, of Meservey. Their union was blessed with a daughter, Barbara, and son, Wayne. The couple raised their children east of Klemme where each of the family members worked along side one another in the tasks and chores of the farm. He was a man who valued hard work and passed that down to his children and their families.

Bill had raised dairy cattle, hogs, chickens and crops. He was very meticulous in his mannerisms and everything had a place and was well maintained, whether it was his machinery, vehicles, home, weed free fields or his well manicured yard, he took great pride in all that he cared for. He had been active on the farm even as recently as his 80th year of life.

Bill was a life long member of the Klemme United Methodist Church where he was baptized and confirmed as a child. Following his and Madonna’s marriage, the couple were very active in the church bringing their kids to Sunday school, Bible school and Sunday services. Bill was active over the years on church boards, as a trustee and on the council. He volunteered to care and mow the church yard for 18 years and had taken care of many other yards in the community of Klemme, keeping them in tip top shape. He had also served on Farm Bureau for a time. In more recent times, one would see his red pickup parked at Maxyield, in Klemme, where he would spend mornings at the “Klemme Coffee Clutch” at the Co-op, getting caught up on the happenings in the world of agriculture with his many farming buddies.

Bill and Madonna enjoyed wintering for a couple months at a time in Texas, 22 of those years were spent at their place in Weslaco where many of their friends from the north Iowa area also resided in the winters.

Bill dearly loved his wife and life partner of more than 60 years, his children and their families as well as times spent with his siblings and extended family. He was a man of integrity and honesty who enjoyed the simple pleasures of the farm life. He loved family gatherings and was always up for a friendly game of cards. He loved to work jigsaw puzzles and had spent countless hours completing dozens of them. He was always friendly and warm in nature and had a unique sense of humor and wit.

Those left to cherish the memory of his life and legacy include his wife, Madonna Neuberger, Klemme; daughter, Barbara (Rusty) Murl, Indianola, Iowa; son, Wayne (Juli) Neuberger, Klemme; grandchildren, Matt Murl, Stacey (Josh) Jensen, Keri (Brent) Ausborn, Ashley (Jon) VanDusseldorp, Jacob Neuberger, Jessica Neuberger and Andrew Murl; seven great-grandchildren, Emily Ausborn, Kaylie Jensen, Ely Ausborn, Ryker Murl, Eben VanDusseldorp, Owen Jensen, and Skylar Neuberger; Bill’s siblings, Marie Jurgens, Latimer, Iowa; David Neuberger, Garner, Iowa; Margaret Parrett, Phoenix, Az.; Marilyn Cox, Anthem, Az.; and Mike (Marcia Evans), Thilisi, Georgia, near Russia; a brother-in-law, Elwyn Herman, Brownsville, Texas; additional in laws including: Donna (Ron) Symens, Sheffield, Iowa, Janet (Derald) Pals, Belmond, Iowa, and Jim (Dianna) Suntken, Belmond, Iowa, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Daniel Murl; and two sisters, Marna Herman and Marlys Luscombe.

Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, was in charge of arrangements.