William D. Barnett

William Daren Barnett, 37, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, in Iowa City.

Funeral services were held on Feb. 6, 2017, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Garner, Iowa, with Pastor Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial was in Clear Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to the William Barnett Memorial Fund.

William was born on Jan. 24, 1980, the son of Richard and Pam Barnett. He married Mary Gross on Aug. 31, 2001, in Clear Lake.

A graduate of Clear Lake High School, Class of 1998, William played football, ran track, and was a part of the Mason City Hockey Club. During the summer months he spent his time helping his stepdad install grain dryers. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force, spending the next 14 years serving his country in four tours in the desert. He trained at Lackland AFB and Shepard AFB, and was stationed at Scott AFB in Illinois, Aviano AFB in Italy, and Seymour Johnson AFB in North Carolina.

After being honorably discharged by the Air Force on Feb. 1, 2015 as a staff sergeant, he moved back to Clear Lake and began working for Burtness and Lundgren Plumbing. He was involved in Civil War reenactments with the 32nd Iowa Company B, and Boy Scouts. He had a passion for hockey, baseball, football, and NASCAR, and loved supporting his children’s education, sports, and music. He enjoyed fishing with his grandfather, and later teaching his children to fish. He also loved his family and would do anything for them.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Mary Barnett, of Clear Lake; two children, Daren James and Cheyenne Lenaye Barnett, of Clear Lake; parents, Pam (Dave) Grill, of Clear Lake and Richard (Diane) Barnett, of Des Moines; siblings, Amanda Manahan and family, of Clear Lake and April Barnett, of Clear Lake; a grandmother, Florence Russell, of Clear Lake; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Daren Russell.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.