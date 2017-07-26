Wesley J. Cagle

Wesley Jackson Cagle, 87, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, in Mason City, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Wes was born June 12, 1930, in Turkey, Texas, to Robert and Clara Cagle. He was one of three children. He married Sammie Jo Pittman and later married Dorothy (Dot) Christensen on Dec. 5, 1998, at the Minneapolis Historical Methodist Church.

Wesley grew up in Turkey, graduating high school in 1947 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree for Agricultural Engineering in 1958 at Texas Tech University, in Lubbock, Texas. He worked throughout the Midwest as an agricultural design engineer for Massey Ferguson, Burch Plow Works, Century Engineering, J.L. Case, John Blue Company and as an independent consultant and licensed commercial real estate agent. While he was with Case, Wes was instrumental in the design and engineering of a field planter that is still being used by some today. When Wes worked for John Blue as chief engineer, he introduced them to an idea that he had started in college. John Blue built sprayers but because of Wes, the John Blue G1000 tractor was brought to life and was the first tractor that John Blue sold. In 1987, he settled at David Manufacturing of Mason City where from 1987 to 1997 he was President and CEO along with being part owner. Wes retired from David Manufacturing in 1997 and negotiated the sale of his company in 1998. Wes truly loved engineering and the Ag industry keeping abreast of new developments until his death.

Wes was a member of the American Society of Agricultural Engineers, Society of Automotive Engineers, Shriners (32 Degree), Masonic Lodge, and the Mason City Rotary. Wes also served on several boards: North Iowa Medical Foundation, North Iowa Mercy Foundation (Chair 1994-1997), North Iowa Area Development, Good Shepard, Habitat for Humanity, and the American Red Cross-North Central Iowa Chapter.

Wes was a veteran of the United States Air force, serving his country in the Korean conflict from 1951 to 1953 and also served an 18 month tour of duty in the Northeast Command which included Newfoundland, Iceland, and Greenland.

Wes had many interests and a desire to learn. As a child Wes grew up in west Texas during “the dust bowl.” When young, Wes became very ill and could not attend school for a year. During this time, his mother instilled in him the importance of reading, and because of this, Wes was an avid reader throughout his life. Wes’s mind was always at work. In his off time, he always had a project going. He made a sandbox, sand digger and trailer, and toy box for his grandchildren, a light house for his stepdaughter, a leaf catcher for his lawn mower, a light up pumpkin and Christmas display for his wife, and designed a chore cart, that later became known as “Barn Boss” and is currently patented and on the market today. Wes took a Harley Davidson golf cart and turned it into a go-cart for his grandson, Wesley Joseph, this project ended up being featured in the Popular Mechanics Magazine.

While Wes was an agricultural engineer he loved to collect farm toys, but later in life he became fascinated with nutcrackers. Not the nutcrackers that perform in ballets, but the real nut crackers that can actually crack a nut. He loved the simple mechanics of them and all the different types there were. Wes ended up collecting over a 1,000 different nutcrackers and became a member of the worldwide “Nutcracker Club.” Wes and his wife, Dot, hosted the Annual Nutcracker Convention in Grinnell, Iowa where Wes was able to display his collection.

During Wes’s retirement he and Dot enjoyed traveling in their motorhome. After visiting many different locations they ended up wintering in Panama Beach City, Fla. for several years. They loved their time walking on the beach, exploring shops and restaurants, playing Yahtzee and cards, and just being together.

Wes adored his two sons, Wesley and Brad, and their families. When his boys would walk into a room he would just light up. Wes loved working on projects and repairs with his boys, he enjoyed just watching what they had learned. Wes loved his grandchildren and extended family and they loved him, his calm and caring demeanor, as well as his wisdom, made him so easy to be around.

Wes lived by and often would share these words, “Don’t tell me what you are going to do, show me what you have done.”

He is survived by and lovingly remembered by his wife, Dot Cagle, Clear Lake; his two boys, Wesley Morris Cagle (Christie), of Thibodaux, La., Bradley Cagle (Shelly), of Mason City; two stepchildren, Kail Christensen (Gin), of Vail, Colo., Kim Mitchell (David), of Appleton, Minn.; eight grandchildren, Wesley Joseph Cagle, Lisa Trulson (Brian), Matt Ottaway (Lisette), Christie Frohling (Brandon), Heather Bergeron, Lane Mitchell (Rachel), Tosh Mitchell, Reis Mitchell, and T.J. Mitchell; and six great grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Clara Cagle; his daughter, Theresa Cagle; his brother and sister, Robert Cagle and Gloria Cagle.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.