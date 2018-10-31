Wayne C. Baker

Wayne Carroll Baker, 72, passed away Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at Hospice of North Iowa, in Mason City.

Private graveside services were held on Saturday, Oct. 20, at Clear Lake Cemetery, with Pastor Nick Burgus officiating.

Wayne was born on Nov. 14, 1945, in Mason City, to Mildred (Meter) and Donald Baker. Wayne attended Lincoln Township Country School through fourth grade and later graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1964. In his younger years, he helped on the farm with his Dad. Wayne enjoyed playing with his dogs. Like his Mom and Dad, he thoroughly enjoyed the beauty of their flower garden. Anyone who drove north of Clear Lake on County Road B-20 (Grouse Ave.) in the 1980’s and the 1990’s always saw their beautiful flowers. Wayne was an avid reader on a wide variety of topics, ranging from health foods, faith, agriculture, medicine and several others. Mildred faithfully prepared large family-style meals from their garden, which Wayne loved. You could be sure that Wayne would have nothing to do with the preparation nor clean-up of this meal, but was always a good eater.

Wayne is survived by his brother, Gene (Nancy) Baker, from Clear Lake; nephew, Joshua (Charity) Baker, of Rockwell and their children, Andrew and Lily; niece, Julia (Jacob) Hansen, of Denver, Colo. and their children, Eloise and Pearlmae.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Doreen Marie.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.