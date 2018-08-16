Victoria Swenson

Victoria “Vickie” Marie Swenson, 79, of Rockwell, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at Rockwell Community Care Center, surrounded by family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, Aug. 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Rev. John Gossman officiating. Burial was at Sacred Heart Cemetery, in Rockwell.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorial contributions to Rockwell Community Nursing Home, in Rockwell, or to the family.

Vickie was born Jan. 18, 1939, the daughter of Sherman and Beatrice (Cahalan) Swenson on the family farm in rural Swaledale. In her early years, she lived in the Swaledale and Rockwell areas.

After the death of her parents in 1970, Vickie lived with various family members prior to taking her residency at One Vision (formerly Opportunity and Handicap Village) in 1971. She had the opportunity to be one of the first charter residents living at the Pioneer Cottage. After approximately six years, she moved to independent living at the Lakeland Park Apartments and remained there for over 25 years. Upon failing health, she moved to the Rockwell Community Nursing Home.

Vickie worked at Happy Chef, in Clear Lake, where she happily served for 25 years. After retirement from Happy Chef, she took many trips with family and friends. She volunteered alongside five of her siblings at the Village General Store, in Clear Lake, which she took great pride in.

Among many past-times, Vickie enjoyed embroidery, puzzles, painting by number and other crafts. She enjoyed working in the community gardens at the Lakeland Park and Rockwell Community Nursing Home, along with her recent favorite past-times of feeding and watching wildlife. You always knew when January 18 was around the corner, as Vickie reminded you of her upcoming birthday; she loved to celebrate it. While adult relationships were enjoyed by Vickie, the visits and presence of children brought her immense joy. The joy in her eyes lit the room when they walked in!

Vickie is survived by her loving family of three sisters, Mary Coyle, Doris Boehnke and Dorothy (Charles) Callahan; two brothers, Larry (Cleo) Swenson and John (Peg) Swenson; a brother-in-law, John Fjone; two sisters-in-law, Marge Swenson and Norma Jean Swenson; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Don and Dean Swenson; two sisters, Donnella, in infancy, and Marjorie Fjone; and two brother’s-in-law, Don Coyle and Harold Boehnke.

Vickie was a resident at Rockwell Community Nursing Home for approximately the last three years of her life. The care and compassion Vickie received daily was exceptional. The family felt immense comfort knowing she was well-cared for. Sorry Staff, but one of Vickie’s greatest joys was when Pee-Wee the dog came to visit.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.