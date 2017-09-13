Victor Crotty

Victor Allen Crotty, 53, Mason City, Iowa, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at his home.

According to his wishes, his body has been cremated. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at the Clear Lake Cemetery, with Pastor Will Hunsaker officiating.

Memorials may be directed in care of the family.

Victor was born Jan. 27, 1964 in Libertyville, Ill., the son of Carl and Catherine (Murtaugh) Crotty. Shortly after he was born, the family moved to Clear Lake, where he graduated from Clear Lake High School. Victor worked at the Clear Lake Bakery in production until it closed. He then worked at Pabst Blue Ribbon Distributor in Mason City.

Victor loved the Chicago Cubs, and was so happy when he went to Chicago to see the Cubs in person. He also enjoyed playing golf once in awhile.

Victor is survived by his father, Carl Crotty, and his wife, Pat, of Charles City, Iowa; brother, Lenny Servidio, Waterloo, Iowa; and nephew, Dylon Crotty, Clear Lake.

Victor was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Crotty; brother, Chris Crotty; as well as several aunts and uncles.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.