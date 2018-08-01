Vickie L. Allen

Vickie Lee Allen, 65, of Clear Lake, passed away Saturday, July 28, 2018, at her home surrounded by family.

Per Vickie’s wishes, her body has been cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Vickie was born Aug. 25, 1952, the daughter of Eugene Arle and Jean Frances (Mitchell) Allen, in Fort Dodge. She later grew up and attended school in Clear Lake.

Vickie was a homemaker most of her career and always a caregiver to many. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and doing crafts; which was a hobby she passed to her daughters. She especially loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and her cat, Ricky.

Vickie is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Fish, of Bethany, Mo. and Heather Wulf, of Clear Lake; five grandchildren, Ashley McGuire, Lindsay Fish, Matthew Fish, Carissa Wulf and Cailyn Wulf; five great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Nancey Guhl, of Clear Lake.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Donald Miller, Einar Raven and Dennis Allen.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.