Vernon G. Bailey

Vernon Gene Bailey, 75, of Swaledale, Iowa, died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at Good Shepherd Health Center. in Mason City, Iowa.

Per Vernon’s wishes, his body has been cremated and a memorial service was held on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating. Inurnment was at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Vernon Bailey Memorial Fund.

Vernon was born Feb. 23, 1942, the son of Merle and Margaret (Olson) Bailey, in Clarion, Iowa. He married Nadara Clevenger on Aug. 27, 1964, in Spanaway, Wash.

Vernon graduated from CAL Community High School, in Latimer, Iowa. Following high school he joined the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1979 as a Staff Sergeant.

Vernon was a lifetime member of the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868. He enjoyed flying and drag racing as a young man. He also liked making wooden gifts for family members and always had a love for his country and the Air Force.

Vernon is survived by three children, Charlotte (Raymond) Polsdofer, of Swaledale, Rodney Bailey, of Swaledale, Janine (Brian) Strong, of St. Joseph, Minn.; three grandchildren, Marshal (Oksana) Polsdofer, Noah Polsdofer and Reese Strong; two brothers, Merle Dean Bailey, of Rowan, Iowa, and Gerald (Sharon) Bailey, of Belmond, Iowa; and his beloved dog, Missy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife, Nadara, on April 15, 2017.

