Troy Smeby

Troy Jeremy Smeby, 42, of Swaledale, Iowa, died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in rural Swaledale.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, at the Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ, 313 Elder St., Klemme, Iowa, with Pastor Brian Lund officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Vernon Township Cemetery in rural Swaledale.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Swaledale Public Library, Hospice of North Iowa or the Humane Society of North Iowa.

Troy was born on April 18, 1975, the son of Byron and Linda (Davis) Smeby, in Mason City. He grew up and attended school in Klemme, graduating from Belmond-Klemme High School in 1993. He worked as a service technician at Phelps John Deere for nearly 20 years, he was a farmer, as well as a helping hand to many.

Troy was a Swaledale City Councilman and a deacon at the Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ, in Klemme. He was a man who was always busy doing something and loved helping everyone. He enjoyed mowing yards, shoveling snow, working on cars, camping and farming. He was a big fan of John Deere tractors and enjoyed what he did. He was a big man with an even bigger heart and smile, who cherished his time spent with family; especially his nieces and nephews.

Troy is survived by his partner, Katie Pedersen, of Swaledale; mother, Linda Smeby, of Clear Lake; two brothers, Terry Smeby, of Mason City and Todd (Tracy) Smeby, of Klemme; nine nieces and nephews, Jordan, Collin, Ashley and Brielle Smeby, Dylan, Kelton, Kyler and Ciara Pedersen, and Taylor (Jacob) Dana; many aunts and uncles, including a special uncle, Ron (Rusty) Davis, of Clear Lake; and his dog, Rosco; and cat, Barnos.

He was preceded in death by his father, Byron Smeby; and grandparents, Oscar and Maxine Davis, John and Olga Smeby, and John and Vernice Pedersen; and three cousins, Chad Davis, Mike Smeby and Christopher Catania.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.