Timothy J. Gehm

Timothy Joseph Gehm, 57, of Johnston, Iowa, passed away Friday, March 30, 2018, of liver cancer at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, in Atlanta, Ga. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 5, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, in Ames, Iowa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 6, also at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Burial will be in Ames Municipal Cemetery.

Timothy Joseph Gehm was born Oct. 23, 1960, to Jeanne and Jack Gehm, in Streator, Ill. He graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Business Administration. Soon after he earned his CPA, he graduated with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration, and a degree from the Graduate School of Banking in Wisconsin.

Tim married Kyla Butler, of Carroll, Iowa, on May 11, 1985. They moved to Dallas, Texas, where their daughter, Molly Grace, was born. Soon after they moved back to Des Moines. Tim was hired by Bankers Trust and two weeks later their son, Austin Joseph, was born. Tim worked at Bankers Trust from 1990 to 2018.

Tim enjoyed attending Iowa State football and basketball games with his mother and family. He also loved his yearly fishing trips to Canada with his son, Austin, his brother-in-law, Clayton Coder, and friends. Running in half-marathons, mushroom hunting, and working in his yard kept him healthy and happy.

Tim is survived by his wife, Kyla Gehm, of Johnston; his daughter, Molly Gehm, of West Des Moines; his son, Austin (fiancé, Dena), of West Des Moines; his mother, Jeanne Gehm, of Ames; his sisters, Janie (Craig) Kruger, of Grimes, Iowa, Nancy Harris, of Marion, Iowa, Angie (Brian) Brummel, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Laurie (Clayton) Coder, of Urbandale, iowa; and 12 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Gehm; a baby brother, Bobby Jon; and his grandparents, Theresa and John Hudak and Cecile and Ceril Gehm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Tim’s name to the Mercy Cancer Center-West Lakes at www.mercydesmoines.org, or to the Tim Tebow Foundation for the Night to Shine Prom at www.timtebowfoundation.org.

Adams Funeral Home, in Ames, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and photos may be shared at www.adamssoderstrum.com.