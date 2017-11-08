Timothy Entner

Timothy Alan Entner, 57, of Clear Lake, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minn..

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at Harvest Bible Church, 2200 N. 24th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor John Tank officiating. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Tim Entner Memorial Fund.

Tim was born on July 27,1960 in Milwaukee, Wis., the eldest son to Dale and Phyllis (Gourley) Entner. He grew up and attended school in Fort Madison, Iowa, graduating in 1978.

Tim moved to Clear Lake after graduating high school and began running Sunset Bay Marina with his father, Dale. He worked in the marina business for many years, owning Lake Dock & Hoist, before selling it in later years to continue to assist in the operations of Sunset Bay Marina.

He married Sue Bell on Sept. 7, 2002, in Clear Lake. He was very influential in his children’s lives. He and Mike spent many hours working on and enjoying different cars, motorcycles and snowmobiles together. He was very dedicated and supportive in the dance and sports activities Alexis was involved in throughout her middle school and high school years. He continued to influence both Alexis and Mike and supported them in their chosen career paths, sharing his wisdom into the business world.

Having experienced various medical issues throughout his life, he was an advocate for both adults and children, volunteering at the Victory Junction Camp in Randleman, N.C., after his second kidney transplant in 2006. He also went on to volunteer at Camp Hertko Hollow in Boone, Iowa, a camp for children with diabetes. He was also very involved at Harvest Bible Chapel, Clear Lake, where he was a member.

Tim was an adventurous man who always enjoyed the outdoors; riding motorcycles, snowmobiles and racing stock cars in Mason City, as well as going off-road and attending Jeep Jamborees in his Jeep. He enjoyed all these activities with his wife, children and grandchildren over the years.

Tim is survived by his wife, Sue, of Clear Lake; two children, Mike (Jessica) Entner, of Nevada, Iowa and Alexis Entner, of Miami, Fla.; two grandchildren, Aidan and Sadie Entner, of Nevada; and two brothers, Mark Entner, of Mason City, and Jeff (Jennifer) Entner, of San Diego, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.