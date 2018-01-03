Timothy Edward Dietrich, 40, of Mason City, Iowa, died Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Monroe, Wash.

A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at Praise Community Church, Mason City, with Pastor Mark Hicks officiating. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City at a later date.

Tim was born on Nov. 12, 1977, the son of Robert and Vickie (Duregger) Dietrich in Denver, Colo. He graduated from high school and later earned a welding diploma from Hawkeye Community College, in Waterloo, Iowa. He worked for Rex Taylor Auction Service and Harley-Davidson of Mason City.

Tim was baptized and attended Praise Community Church, in Mason City. He was an amazing artist and liked drawing all sorts of things. He enjoyed going to flea markets, thrift stores, and auctions and loved the outdoors. He had a passion for mushroom hunting and liked fishing and hunting as well. He also enjoyed geocaching with his friend, Shelly Rohrer, and his nieces.

Tim is survived by his mother, Vickie Dietrich, of Mason City; four children, Elijah Hosmer, of Mason City, Hailey Dietrich, of Waterloo, Timothy Dietrich II, of Mason City, and Theodore Dietrich, of Mason City; seven siblings, Michelle (Charles) Dunn, of Mason City, Denise Hall, of Mason City, Kristin (Troy) Noland, of Rockwell, Aaron (Nicki Wulf) Dietrich, of Mason City, Rebecca (Kevin) Lewerke, of Mason City, Amy (Chris) Titus, of Marble Rock, and Dena Rolon, of Eagle Grove; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents, Albert and Fannie Duregger; paternal grandparents, Leonard and Evelyn Dietrich; and a nephew, Jerrick Rinnels.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapels, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.