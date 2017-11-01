Timothy A. Entner

Timothy Alan Entner, 57, of Clear Lake, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s Campus, in Rochester, Minn.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at Harvest Bible Church, 2200 N. 24th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor John Tank officiating. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Tim Entner Memorial Fund.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.