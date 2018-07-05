Thomas K. Kern

Thomas Kasper Kern, 59, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, July 2, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Clear Lake, with the Rev. John Gossman, Celebrant and the Rev. Neil Manternach concelebrating.

Tom was born on July 19, 1958, the son of Joseph and Phyllis (Haaf) Kern, in Britt. A 1976 graduate of Clear Lake High School, Tom earned a bachelor’s degree from Loras College and later a master’s degree from Des Moines University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences.

Tom married Janene Gram and to this union, Kyle Thomas Kern, was born in 1985. He later married Valerie Hagerud on April 12, 1996, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Clear Lake.

Tom and Valerie owned and operated Top Hat Chimney Services in Clear Lake for more than 20 years.

Tom was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Clear Lake. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and enjoyed following NFL football every year so he could win the family fantasy league. He cherished time spent with family and friends, and enjoyed board games and jigsaw puzzles.

Tom is survived by his mother, Phyllis Kern, of Garner; wife, Valerie Kern, of Clear Lake; a son, Kyle (Amy) Kern, of San Francisco, Calif.; three step-children, Lisa (Mark) Miller, of Prescott Valley, Az., Leslie Burgess of Wolverine, Mich., and Libbey (Troy) Wood, of Hillsboro, Ore.; six siblings, Barb Kern, of Apple Valley, Minn., John Kern, of Clear Lake, Dave (Diana) Kern, of Clive, Andy (Aimee) Kern, of Clear Lake, Lois Kern, of Clear Lake, and Molly (Reynolds) Kern, of Clear Lake; and many nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents; and a step-son, Lincoln Allen.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.