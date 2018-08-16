Theodore Kramer, 78, of George, Iowa, died Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at the Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Aug. 10, at Jurrens Funeral Home, of George, with the Rev. John Pea officiating.

Burial was at Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery, in Storm Lake.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Faith Hope and Charity, of Storm Lake, and/or the donor’s choice.

Theodore “Ted” Kramer was born Nov. 29, 1939, in Adrian, Minn., the son of George and Rosella (Harms) Kramer. Ted moved from Adrian when he was five to George, where he attended George Community School.

Ted was united in marriage to Janice Ann Plopper on Dec. 19, 1959, in Hartley. They made their home in Storm Lake, until 2006 when they moved to George.

Ted worked at Young Love Construction, in Peterson, and after moving to Storm Lake he worked at Robbie’s Mobile Station. He then worked at Hygrade Packing Plant, in Storm Lake, from 1965 to 1982. He then owned and operated Midtown Gas Station from 1982 to 1999, was a distributor for Ice Man until November of 2002, when he retired.

He was a steward to the local 191 Union while working at Hygrade Pack and was a member of the United Methodist Church, in Storm Lake. He enjoyed fishing, mowing, keeping his cars in pristine condition, spending time with his family, and especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren. A favorite memory of his was his trip to Australia with his brother.

Ted was survived by his wife, Janice, of George; daughther, Karla (Jay) Christensen, of Oskaloosa; son, Kendall (Jeni) Kramer, of Urbandale; daughter, Kathy (Randy) Trusedell, of Clear Lake; along with nine grandchildren, Carter Christensen, of Oskaloosa, Megan (Joe) Kissner, of Indianola, Austin, Ross, Kelsey, JT, and Jazmine Kramer, of Urbandale, Tanner Truesdell, of Storm Lake, and Parker Truesdell, of Clear Lake; and four great-grandchildren, Conner, Grace, Aislea, and Maura, of Indianola; two sisters, Samantha Niemyer, of George, and Bonnie (Lynel) Vallier, of Boulder, Colo.; one brother, Jeff (Joyce) Kramer, of George; two brothers-in-law, Jim Keizer, of Doon, and Ronnie (Arlene) Plopper, of Wichita, Kan.; one sister-in-law, Connie Stille, of Storm Lake; and special friends, Doug Arche, Greg Johnson, and Steve Cuperus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Kramer; two sisters, Judy Smith, and Pat Keizer; two brothers-in-law, Ronald Murphy, and Richard Stille; nephew, Marty Murphy; special friends, Steve McCullough, and Dick Krout.

Jurrens Funeral Home, George, was in charge of arrangements.