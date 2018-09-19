Steven Kwikkel, 55, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at E.B. Stillman Auditorium, Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. Burial was at Riverview Cemetery in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Visitation was held Friday, Sept. 14, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake.

Steve was born Nov. 11, 1962, the son of Arnold and Donna (Boeyink) Kwikkel in Boone, Iowa. He married Jill Jacobs on June 14, 1986, in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

A graduate of Central Lyon High School, Steve received a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of North Dakota, and later earned his Master’s Degree from the University of Northern Iowa. He began teaching and coaching in Rockwell City, Iowa, before joining the Eastwood Community School District, and later serving as middle school principal at Tipton, Iowa; Spencer, Iowa; Hickory, North Carolina; Waverly-Shell Rock, Iowa and Clear Lake.

Steve was always a family-first man and prided himself on setting a good example for his children. He was their biggest fan in all of the activities they chose to participate in. It’s no secret he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and numerous outdoor activities, but sharing those moments with his children, he loved even more. He and Jill were truly best friends and always enjoyed their adventures together. He was fun loving and never missed the opportunity to make up a song about anything. An avid Minnesota Vikings fan, he was able to share two very special games with his family this last year, including the Minnesota Miracle on the 50-yard line. His most prized accolade was Father of the Year since 1986.

Steve was very proud of and dedicated to his career in education. He took a sincere interest in the students and staff in every district he served. Throughout his career he was a member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals and School Administrators of Iowa. He founded the Local Ed Camp for Educators, The Megan Koepke ‘Catch the Spirit’ Day and Award and received the Iowa Administrator of the Year Award in 2011.

Steve is survived by his wife, Jill Kwikkel of Clear Lake; three children, Ally (Jody) Fisher of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Christian Kwikkel of Spencer, Iowa and Holly (fiancé, Jesse Munger) Kwikkel of Rochester, Minn.; parents, Arnold and Donna Kwikkel of Rock Rapids, Iowa; three siblings, A. Douglas (partner, Dylan Arellano) Kwikkel of Heartland, Wis., David (Julie) Kwikkel of Storm Lake, Iowa and Mark Kwikkel of Decatur, Neb.; many nieces and nephews, Alex, Jaye, Austin and Brooke Kwikkel, Joshua Radke, Quinn, Theodore, Ezra, Grace, Jorgen, Finch, and Willa Jacobs; and his best friend, Roger Hornby of Spencer.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to the Steven Kwikkel Memorial Fund to benefit children.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.