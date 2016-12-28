Steve A. Dethlefs

Steven A. Dethlefs, 59, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at the Mercy Medical Center North Iowa, Mason City, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held at a later time. Family suggests memorials in memory of Steve Dethlefs be sent to Glenyce Abrahams, P.O. Box 682, Doniphan, Ms., 63935.

Steve was born April 16, 1957, in Mason City, the son of Donald and Glenyce (Whitehurst) Dethlefs. He was a graduate of Clear Lake High School, class of 1976.

He is survived by his mother, Glenyce (Vern) Abrahams; sister, Linda (Jerry) Kramer; a niece, Angela (Doak) Calloway; and two great nieces, Elliot and Isabel Calloway, all of Doniphan, Ms.; and his aunt, uncle and cousins.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Donald Dethlefs; nephew, Andy Jahnke and his special friend, Audrey Haag.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapels, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.