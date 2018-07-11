Shirley Whipple

Shirley Ann Whipple, age 83, of Belmond, passed away on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services were held on Friday, July 6, at the United Methodist Church, in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Marie Blackburn officiating. Interment was at the Belmond Cemetery, in Belmond.

Shirley was born July 12, 1934, in Popejoy, the daughter of Harold W. and Beulah A. (Ellingson) Draves. Shirley graduated in 1952 from Dows High School, during which time she was a cheerleader.

After graduating high school, Shirley started her working career as an egg candler. She held many different jobs throughout her lifetime, with her greatest joy being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was a dedicated hard worker at Winnebago, Eaton Engine Components, USS Agrichemicals, Mello Made Cafe, Shirley’s Lounge and the Belmond Country Club, which is where she met her husband.

Shirley enjoyed knitting, reading Sandra Brown books, golfing, and League bowling and she also attended several state and national bowling tournaments. She enjoyed watching professional golf on television, and in particular Mr. Tiger Woods. Shirley and Whimp spent many weekends watching golf tournaments on television. When they weren’t watching golf tournaments, they were playing in couples tournaments at various locations around the state of Iowa.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 34 years, Leslie (Whimp) Whipple, of Belmond; four daughters, Debra Vanness, of State College, Penn., Darla (Randy) Kibsgaard, of Clear Lake, Sherri Vanness, of Kearney, Neb. and Lori Hain (Mark Dix), of Nora Springs; brother, Robert Draves, of Dows; stepchildren, Bonita (Dean) Weber, Rockwell, Fred (Deb) Whipple, Burlington, Marsha Westbrook, Des Moines, and Jeanne (Bruce) Baxter, Rockwell, Ronald Vanness, of London, Ohio, Dennis Vanness, of Alexander; 21 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Gail Lynn; several aunts and uncles; mother-in-law, Ruby Whipple; sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Wood; two brother-in-laws, Merle and Duane Whipple; one granddaughter, Mindy; and one great-grandson, Caleb; one stepson, Gailen Vanness; and one stepdaughter, Jolene Ferguson.

Thanks to all the staff at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond for their wonderful care and compassion extended to our mother!

Shirley was an 18-year breast cancer survivor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the name of Shirley Whipple to the Susan G. Coleman Foundation for breast cancer research.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, was in charge of arrangements.